Sri Prakash Institutions donate ₹10L for flood relief
Sri Prakash Educational Institutions has donated Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund to support those affected by recent floods in Andhra Pradesh.
The donation aims to aid ongoing relief efforts in the state.
The donation aims to aid ongoing relief efforts in the state.
Director of Sri Prakash Educational Institutions Ch Vijay Prakash handed over a cheque to Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan at his office in Vijayawada on Tuesday night. Secretary and Correspondent of Sri Prakash Educational Institutions Ch VK Narasimha Rao expressed concern for the affected communities.
He hoped that the donation will assist in providing relief and help with rehabilitation for those who have lost their homes and belongings.
The management of Sri Prakash Institutions also praised the AP government for its quick response to the crisis and acknowledged the hard work being done to assist victims under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.