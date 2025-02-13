Sri Ramakrishna Tirtha Mukkoti celebrated

Tirumala : Sri Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti, one of the sacred torrents in Tirumala Seshachala forest, was celebrated on Wednesday on the advent of full moon day of Magha month.

According to legends, it is said that Maharshi Sri Ramakrishna created this shrine with Tapobalam here.

The religious staff started in a procession chanting mantras from Srivari temple and reached Sri Ramakrishna Thirtham at 11 am.

The idols of Sri Ramachandra Murthy and Sri Krishna were specially anointed with milk, curd, sandalwood paste and other spices. Special pujas were performed and offerings were made. A large number of devotees participated in this programme.

A medical camp was organized under the direction of the TTD medical department at the theertham and medicines were distributed to the devotees.

Under the direction of TTD engineering and forest departments, walking tracks were arranged to make the devotees comfortable at many places along the way.