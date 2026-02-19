Sri Sathya Sai teachers’ cricket team felicitated

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai district administration on Wednesday felicitated the district teachers’ cricket team for winning the State-level Teachers’ LEAP Cricket Tournament held in Vijayawada.

The felicitation ceremony was held at 4 p.m. at the District Collectorate under the leadership of District Collector and Magistrate Shyam Prasad. GST Officer and NVR Trust founder Nagendra Babu attended as the chief guest. The event was organised under the supervision of the District Education Department.

The winning team members were honoured with shawls, mementoes and medals in recognition of their achievement at the State level.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector congratulated the team and said their discipline, perseverance and team spirit should serve as an inspiration to students. He emphasised that along with academics, physical fitness and mental balance are equally important, and that sports play a key role in the holistic development of students.

District Educational Officer Krishnappa expressed happiness over the team’s success, stating that the victory was a matter of pride for the district. He assured that the Education Department would strive to achieve excellent results in the upcoming Class X examinations with the same spirit.