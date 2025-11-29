‘Sri Vidya Koti Kumkumarchana Mahayagna’ commences at Rushikonda

Visakhapatnam: A two-day ‘Sri Vidya Koti Kumkumarchana Mahayagna’ commenced at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Friday under the guidance of senior saint Swami Abhishek Brahmachari.

The ‘mahayagna’ aimed at praying for national progress, world peace and welfare of the poor.

The Mahayagna began with the worship of Goddess Lalita, and over 5,000 women and devotees mass recited Sri Lalita Sahasranama mantra.

Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, who organised similar events in 34 major cities, prayed for the country's development and global leadership. ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is our strength and that those who follow it will always be on the righteous path. The country has made significant progress and the future belongs to India,” he emphasised.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav praised Swami Abhishek Brahmachari for organising such massive events across the country and attributed India’s progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat emphasised the need for collective efforts towards nation-building and expressed delight over the grand event organised in Visakhapatnam. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu highlighted the significance of Sanatan Dharma.

Rohit Kumar Singh, national convenor of Yuva Chetna, pledged to work towards the glory of India and the success of the nation-building mission.