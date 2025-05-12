  • Menu
Srijan conducts online Hindi poetry programme

An online Hindi poetry programme was organised by Srijan, an association dedicated to Hindi literature.

Visakhapatnam: An online Hindi poetry programme was organised by Srijan, an association dedicated to Hindi literature.

Addressing the gathering, K Anitha said it was the 157th meeting of Srijan.

Moderated by T Mahadev Rao, secretary of the association, the programme saw presentation of poetry by Rajnish Tiwari on sangharsh, Meena Gupta on sainik, L Chiranjiv Rao ‘zindagi ki kitab’, Madhubala Kushwaha (sangharsh ka sweekaran), SVR Naidu on agniveer nayak) and T Mahadev Rao on ‘tatasthata aur chuppi’, among others.

After each poetry presentation, those who took part in the programme held online discussions.

