Srijan conducts online Hindi poetry programme
Highlights
An online Hindi poetry programme was organised by Srijan, an association dedicated to Hindi literature.
Visakhapatnam: An online Hindi poetry programme was organised by Srijan, an association dedicated to Hindi literature.
Addressing the gathering, K Anitha said it was the 157th meeting of Srijan.
Moderated by T Mahadev Rao, secretary of the association, the programme saw presentation of poetry by Rajnish Tiwari on sangharsh, Meena Gupta on sainik, L Chiranjiv Rao ‘zindagi ki kitab’, Madhubala Kushwaha (sangharsh ka sweekaran), SVR Naidu on agniveer nayak) and T Mahadev Rao on ‘tatasthata aur chuppi’, among others.
After each poetry presentation, those who took part in the programme held online discussions.
