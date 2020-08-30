Srikakulam: 3 die as vehicle hits parked lorry

Srikakulam: Three persons died and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle they were travelling on hit a parked container truck at Nemali Narayanapuram in Palasa mandal on National Highway-16 on Saturday.

According to Kasibugga sub-inspector Y Madhu, a total of 13 workers from Jharkhand state were going to Visakhapatnam to work at Gangavaram seaport by engaging a Bolero-XL vehicle. Due to long distance drive, the tired driver crashed into a container truck parked on road side.

Three workers suffered serious injuries in the mishap. Of them, two workers died at Palasa government hospital while undergoing treatment while another succumbed at RIMS hospital in Srikakulam. The he deceased were identified as Sujith Gowdo, 30, GuruBadri Gowdo, 28, and Ranabeer Bogango, 30.

Ten workers who received minor injuries were being treated at Palasa government hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

On learning of the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured workers to the government hospital at Palasa. Details of the victims are being collected from Jharkhand state officials.