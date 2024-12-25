Srikakulam: 3 die, three hurt in road mishap

Srikakulam: Three persons died and another three sustained severe injuries when a car hit an electric pole on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Jakkara village on National Highway (NH-16) in Kanchili mandal. According to information, the car proceeding towards Odisha from Visakhapatnam hit a roadside electric pole as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as K Someswara Rao, 48, M Lavanya, 43, and K Sneha, 19, of Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

They were going to Jajipur in Odisha along with three others to visit temples in the car. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to high speed and crashed into the electric pole.

The trio died on the spot and another three persons, K Radhika, K V Rajesh and K Subbalaxmi sustained injuries and were shifted to government hospital at Itchapuram by the Highway patrolling police. Kanchili police registered a case over the accident.