Srikakulam: 300 TDP activists join YSRCP

Srikakulam: TDP leaders and activists from two mandals joined the YSRCP in the presence of State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and YSRCP youth wing State general secretary Tammineni Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag alias Nani on Saturday.

About 300 activists from different villages in Ponduru and Burja mandals in Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency joined the YSRCP from the TDP.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker T Sitaram said that the interest being show by people to join the YSRCP indicates that the ruling party is providing good governance in the State and also people were vexed with the TDP governance between 2014 and 2019. He said the TDP also failed as an Opposition party in the State.