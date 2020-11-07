Srikakulam-Amudalavalasa 4-lane road gets government nod

Srikakulam: The road widening project between Srikakulam district headquarters and Amudalavalasa municipal town secured the State government's nod, said AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he explained that the government allotted Rs 40 crore for transforming the existing two-lane road into a four-lane road between Srikakulam city and Amudalavalasa.

Heavy rush of traffic is witnessed between Srikakulam city and Amudalavalasa municipal town every day due to increase in number of vehicles. The road widening is a long pending issue which has been settled now, the Speaker pointed out.

In addition, the State government sanctioned cricket stadium at Amudalavalasa by considering representations submitted by Andhra Cricket Association district leader T V S Chiranjivi Nag, he said. The State government also sanctioned indoor stadium at Amudalavalasa. The Speaker said the projects have been sanctioned by the government after identifying the talented people in the district.

Tammineni expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and other Ministers for sanctioning several developmental projects for Srikakulam district and particularly for Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency.