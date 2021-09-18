Srikakulam: Arrangements in place for counting of votes tomorrow

Srikakulam: All required arrangements have been made for counting of votes of local bodies' elections.

Counting of votes will be conducted at 10 centres across the district on Sunday. In this backdrop, District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar conducted video-conference with division and mandal level officials on Friday from the Collectorate.

Elections for Zilla Parishad Territorial constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) were held on April 8 this year at 2,329 polling centres across the district. The polling was conducted for total 37 ZPTCs and 591 MPTCs. Following the AP High Court orders, counting was stopped earlier.

Finally, the High Court gave its nod for the counting of votes. In this backdrop, the officials have made all arrangements for counting of votes.

Separate rooms, sections and tables were arranged at all counting centres and counting will begin at 8 am on Sunday. In all counting halls, webcasting and video-recording is mandatory to monitor the situation and to prevent issues. In addition, closed circuit cameras and generators to overcome power cuts were also arranged at the counting centres.

Medical camps would be set up at the centres and also Covid vaccine would be administered to those who are yet to complete both their doses. Restrictions would be imposed under Section-144 at the counting centres to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Collector urged people to cooperate with the officials and police staff for smooth completion of the counting process. He also explained that no permission would be given for processions and celebrations after the counting by the victorious candidates as a precautionary measure.