Srikakulam: Awareness camp conducted for municipal staff
Srikakulam: Lands in urban areas like Nagara Panchayats, Municipal Towns and Municipal Corporations will be surveyed under the“YSR Jagananna Saswatha BhuHakku, BhuRaksha” scheme said and director for municipal administration (DMA), P Koteswara Rao. A training camp and awareness drive for municipal officials and staff on the lands survey in urban areas was conducted at a private function hall in Srikakulam on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that lands will be surveyed in all 123 urban bodies across the state.
After 100 years integrated, survey on lands will be conducted which is helpful to mitigate disputes and tampering of records and also to prevent land grabbing issues, he said. He said that survey will be conducted with transparent mode with drone cameras to prevent involvement of human element and also to curtail local pressures.
He appealed to people to cooperate with the officials and staff while conducting survey. After completion of the survey certificates will be issued regarding lands to the concerned owners of the lands, he elaborated.
Special officer for re-survey of lands in urban areas, B Subba Rao, district collector, Shrikesh B Lathkar, joint collector, M Naveen, state-level officials, municipal commissioner and survey department officials were present.