Srikakulam: Awareness campaign held on anti-ragging

An awareness campaign was organised on anti-ragging at a private engineering college at Etcherla in Srikakulam on Saturday by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) as part of legal literacy.

Speaking on the occasion, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary M Anuradha advised students not to get involved in ragging and its related activities which. She explained about ragging and its legal consequences and suggested students to concentrate on education and to make better career.

Social workers, advocates, psychiatrists, college lecturers and students attended the programme.

X