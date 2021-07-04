Srikakulam: Brokers divert Anganwadi items

Srikakulam: Battili police, during a surprise checks at borders on Saturday night exposed loopholes in Anganwadi food items supply system.

During the checks, the police found a Bolero luggage van transporting the government's free supply food items like milk and milk products.

On suspicion, the police questioned the driver Gouda Anantha Rao. He told the police that the products were procured at Gummalaxmipuram in Vizianagaram district by Budumuru Govinda Rao and his son, Budumuru Rama Krishna and shifting the same to Kotturu mandal centre in Srikakulam district for private sales.

The government is supplying the products to pregnant women and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centres, as part of 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' scheme. But the brokers are illegally diverting the products to open market.

The police recovered 160 carton boxes containing milk and milk products and registered case against van driver, Gouda Anantha Rao and owner, Budumuru Govinda Rao and his son, Budumuru Rama Krishna.

Joint collector Sumith Kumar and SP Amith Bardhar alerted officials concerned over diversion of free supply items.