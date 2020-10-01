Srikakulam: Centre audits panchayat funds online

Srikakulam: Central government to audit usage of funds at village panchayats in an online mode in current financial year.

Due to coronavirus and to save time the Centre has introduced online auditing system for funds usage at panchayat level. Centre is funding to village panchayats through state for various developmental activities on the recommendation of finance commission. Centre has introduced finance commission for five years tenure. The funds are used for development of internal roads, side drains, water supply schemes, compound walls at village level.

Centre provided funds to village panchayats based on 14th and 15th finance commissions' recommendations. The government has decided audit the funds. In Srikakulam, 220 out of 1190 village panchayats were selected for online auditing on pilot basis. As per guidelines these 220 panchayats need to upload details regarding sanction of funds and its utilisation through online and the details will be verified and audited.

After the audit the auditing wing will submit a detailed report to the centre. Basing on these audit reports funds will be allotted to panchayats in future. District panchayat officer said, "We are uploading details of online auditing for the selected 220 village panchayats".