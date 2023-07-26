Live
- Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
- Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
- Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
- Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
- Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
- Punarjan Ayurveda Cancer Hospital - A New Hope for Cancer Patients!
- Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults
- Indian Woman's Controversial Marriage In Pakistan Sparks Family Outcry And Concerns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Facts About Real-life Hero Captain Vikram Batra
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts, Quotes and Key Details About India’s Victory Over Pakistan
Just In
Srikakulam: Collector opens tomato sales counter at Rythu Bazaar
Srikakulam: District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar inaugurated a tomato sales counter at the Rythu Bazaar in Srikakulam city on Tuesday. Price fixed for per kg tomatoes at the Rythu Bazaar is Rs 50. Following price of kg of tomatoes going up to Rs 120, the State government launched measures to supply it at a subsidy price to people.
Speaking on the occasion, District Collector explained that the tomatoes were being procured from Madanapalle in Chittoor district and sold at the Rythu Bazaar at the subsidised price. The Collector directed the marketing department officials to sell only one kg of tomatoes per each person at the subsidy price to cover maximum number of people. Assistant director (AD) for marketing M Kaleswara Rao, estate officer of Rythu Bazaar S.Rajasekhar, revenue and civil supplies officials were present.