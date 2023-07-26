Srikakulam: Collector opens tomato sales counter at Rythu Bazaar

Srikakulam: District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar inaugurated a tomato sales counter at the Rythu Bazaar in Srikakulam city on Tuesday. Price fixed for per kg tomatoes at the Rythu Bazaar is Rs 50. Following price of kg of tomatoes going up to Rs 120, the State government launched measures to supply it at a subsidy price to people.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector explained that the tomatoes were being procured from Madanapalle in Chittoor district and sold at the Rythu Bazaar at the subsidised price. The Collector directed the marketing department officials to sell only one kg of tomatoes per each person at the subsidy price to cover maximum number of people. Assistant director (AD) for marketing M Kaleswara Rao, estate officer of Rythu Bazaar S.Rajasekhar, revenue and civil supplies officials were present.