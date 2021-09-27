Srikakulam: Cyclone Gulab uproots trees, snaps power lines

Srikakulam: The severe cyclonic storm Gulab caused huge damage in Vajrapukotturu, Palasa, Santhabommali and other seacoast mandals in the district on Sunday. Since morning continuous downpour is reported and by evening high velocity winds started in the seacoast mandals. Cyclone landfall is reportedly started on Sunday night between Vajrapukotturu and Itchapuram mandals in the district.



As a result, incessant rains coupled with strong winds witnessed and electric poles and trees were uprooted in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Vajrapukotturu, Palasa, Santhabommali, Gara and Polaki mandals. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed along the coastal mandals to mitigate the damage. In total 62 relief camps arranged in Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Polaki, Gara, Etcherla and Ranastalam mandals and shifted 1,358 people in low-lying areas to cyclone relief shelters till Sunday late night.

Out of total 38 mandals in the district, 12 seacoast mandals are facing cyclone threat and another 19 mandals located adjacent to Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers are facing flood threat in the wake of cloud burst due to cyclone.

Residents of all 31 mandals are being alerted by revenue, police and irrigation department officials. NDRF and SDRF teams are removing uprooted trees and branches in Gara, Kaviti, Vajrapukotturu, Palasa, Mandasa and other mandals and cleared road traffic immediately.

Civil supplies department officials and staff distributed ration to residents of seacoast villages as part of quick relief works in several seacoast mandals in the evening. Deputy Chief Minister D Krishna Das and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju visited the cyclone-affected villages in Palasa and Narasannapeta Assembly segments and enquired about relief works.

District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar inspected seacoast mandals, Sompeta, Kaviti, Itchapuram, Santhabommali and Gara in the district and directed the officials to maintain strict vigil on relief works. To prevent untoward incidents, power supply stopped across the district. APEPDCL officials are attending repair works on quick pace to restore normalcy. "We will assess the cyclone damage on Monday onwards," stated District Collector Srikesh B Lathakar.