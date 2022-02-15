Srikakulam: Damaged shutters need immediate repair

Srikakulam: The officials have not shown any interest in repairing damaged shutters at various irrigation canals in the district.

Shutters were damaged in differentcanals like Narendrapuram, Kottagraharam, KCPuram,Kaputemburu, Meghavaram, Ch Puram, Rana, Akkurada, Yelamanchili,Marrivalasa, Makivalasa, Rangasagaram, Thotavada, Mubag-am and othervillages in Jalumuru, Saravakota, Narasannapeta, Polaki,Santhabommali andAmudalavalasa.

Shutters are made to supply water from main canal to minor and sub-minor canals. A total of 812 shutters are in existence at different points.

Out of these 812 shutters, 600shutters are damage. It is known that an estimation of Rs 19 crore was made to replace damage shutters two years ago.

The government is yet tosanction funds for it and minister for water resources department (irrigation) Anil Kumar Yadav noticed the trouble due to damage of shutters on canals during his inspection of water projects in thedistrict.

"We arepreparing reports for modernisation of irrigation canals across the district and as part of it new shutters will also be arranged soon on canals at different points," said superintendent engineer for irrigationwing, Dola Tirumala Rao.