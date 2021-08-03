Srikakulam: Disha app an effective weapon in women's hands says DSP M Vasudeva Rao

Srikakulam: Disha app is an effective weapon in women's hands, said Srikakulam District Disha police station DSP M Vasudeva Rao.

He conducted an awareness programme on Disha app at Itchapuram in coordination with Itchapuram town and rural police at Rotary Club building on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained how the app can be downloaded and utilised by women to protect themselves when they face any problems.

The DSP also explained stringent provisions in Disha Act which are aimed to protect women when they face any threats. Ichchapuram circle inspector M Vinod Babu explained through a demonstration the downloading process of Disha app in android mobile phones and its operation.

Ichchapuram municipal chairperson P RajyaLaxmi, vice-chairperson V Bharathi Divya, agriculture market committee (AMC) chairperson V Sujatha, YSRCP Ichchapuram Assembly segment leader P Vijaya, Itchapuram town and rural sub-inspectors V Satyannarayana and K Hymavathi and a large number of women attended. On the occasion, women downloaded Disha app on their mobile phones.