Srikakulam: District lags in paying Covid compensation

Srikakulam: The payment of compensation of Rs 50,000 announced by the State government to the kin of people who succumbed to Covid was confined to limited number in the district.

As many as 2,728 people succumbed to Covid in the district but the financial aid was paid for only 346 deaths.

When the State government announced compensation, it also issued guideline on the eligibility and the procedure for applying for the compensation.

A total of 2,728 applications were received from the next kin of the Covid deceased.

Many people succumbed to Covid even before it was detected and their death was not considered as Covid deaths, hence their kin is not eligible for compensation.

Of the total applications, 290 applications were rejected by district level screening committee and 2,438 applications were approved.

Till now, only 346 applicants received the compensation out of 2,438 approved applications.

Speaking to The Hans India, district medical and health officer Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao said that they are paying the compensation in phased manner on the directions of the government. He added that till now they have cleared the payment of 346 applicants and the rest will be cleared soon.