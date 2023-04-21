Srikakulam: ESIC hospital cries for attention

Srikakulam : Industrial workers are unable to get proper medical treatment at Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital at Pydibhimavaram. Currently, it is running as a clinic where expert doctors and facilities are not available. As a result, workers of various industries are resorting private hospitals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

In 2010, proposals were presented to construct integrated ESIC hospital with qualified doctors and facilities. According to sources, a total of 22,800 persons work in various industrial units across the district. Every industrial unit worker is paying 1.75 per cent of amount from their salary and concerned industry management is also paying 2.45 per cent amount to the worker's ESIC account every month. But, facilities are not available at ESIC clinic. About 13 years ago, ESIC officials assured to establish 100 bedded hospital at Pydibhimavaram and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) allotted 2,276 square yards extent of site for the purpose. But the proposal is yet to materialise.

"We are submitting representations to people representatives on behalf of workers but they turned deaf ear," said trade union CITU leaders, P Tejesawara Rao and Ch Ammannaidu said. "We requested MPs, Ministers and MLAs several times for the benefit of workers and they assured to look into the issue but ESIC hospital construction and providing facilities are yet materialised," said CPM district secretary, D Govinda Rao. "Our ESIC higher officials are monitoring progress of works for every three months with the concerned contractors and soon works will be finished," said ESIC medical officer, Y Prem Chand.