Srikakulam: Finding alternatives to fruitful use of lockdown period

Srikakulam: If there is no cure one must endure, goes the adage. When the lockdown became inevitable people thought of utilising the lockdown period usefully and purposefully for improving their lives.



The one and only alternative for them is obviously internet. When all other sectors were affected, the one gate that is open for all is information highway.

Professionals like advocates, physicians, engineers, consultancy services and of course the students of various professional courses like engineering, medicine, law, agricultural science, pharmacy are choosing the net usage and online portals and websites to improve their skills.

Others like women engaged in domestic services, retired employees are ordering essentials and other goods online. They are also switching over to online payments like clearance of power bills, house tax payments, recharge of monthly packages for TV channels and score of others.

'I have been improving my knowledge regarding my subject during the lockdown period by searching various sites online through my smart phone,' A Chaitanya Sai student of Agriculture B.Sc. told The Hans India.

'I returned from Hyderabad 25 days ago where I was preparing to appear for the UPSC examinations by attending classes in a coaching center, but now I am collecting material online portals and reading the same and getting my doubts cleared by my teachers at the coaching center,' P. Roshitha explained to this news paper.

"For the last 20 days I am collecting landmark legal decisions delivered by the Supreme Court and other high courts from various sites through internet," a senior advocate, AUmamaheswara Rao explained.

Professor in mathematics G Vasanthi working for AITAM, an engineering college at Tekkali shared her experience that she is spending at least two hours a day by clearing her students' doubts online and rest of the time allotting for her family.

Managements of some coaching centers also initiated steps to teach lessons to their students online to avoid wasting of time during the lockdown days.