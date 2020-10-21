Srikakulam: Follow guidelines to prevent spread of pandemic, people urged

Srikakulam: Wearing of mask is always essential to prevent spread of Covid, said Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju.

He inaugurated an awareness rally on Covid-19 here on Wednesday as part of the State-wide awareness week on Covid and its preventive measures.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appealed to people to wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He asked people to follow the precautions prescribed by the medical staff and officials to save their own lives and that of their family members and friends. Negligence in following precautions lead to the spread of Covid, he said.

Awareness rally was conducted in Srikakulam city with the participation of municipal, medical and health staff.

The Minister explained that the State government is taking tough measures to prevent Covid and it has provided best medical facilities at all government Covid hospitals. At present according to the experts, the Covid spread in at the second stage and people need to take more care, he said.

District Collector J Nivas said that people in rural areas are not following Covid restrictions properly and as a result cases are being reported from rural areas.

He appealed to people in rural areas to compulsorily wear masks to prevent the spread of pandemic which is posing a threat to people's lives.

In addition to wearing of masks, people need to maintain social distance and wash hands frequently with soap, the Collector pointed out.

Joint Collectors Sumith Kumar, K Srinivasulu, Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner P Nallanayya, medical officers, staff and traders attended the awareness rally.