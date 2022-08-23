Srikakulam: Free medical camp to be held on skin diseases

Srikakulam: In the wake of changed climate and pollution, skin-related diseases have become rampant for the last several years. Against this backdrop, with an aim to create awareness among people on prevention of skin diseases, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam district and Indian Association of Dermatology (IAD) will jointly organise medical camp on September 1.

The camp will be held at IRCS medicine bank near Potti Sriramulu Junction in Srikakulam City between 11 am to 1 pm. In a press release here on Monday, IRCS Srikakulam district chairman P Jaganmohan Rao said that expert doctors from King George Hospital Visakhapatnam and government RIMS hospital, Srikakulam, will provide treatment to the patients who are suffering from various types of skin related diseases. Medical treatment and medicine will be provided free of cost to the patients, he explained.

Meanwhile, Indian Red-Cross Society Srikakulam district unit distributed nutritious food kits to TB patients at IRCS blood bank in Srikakulam city on Monday.

On the directions of Union ministry of health and family welfare and IRCS national unit, these kits were distributed to patients, said IRCS Srikakulam district chairman P Jaganmohan Rao.

As part of prevention of TB disease, Central government is introducing various programmes and supplying of food kits is one among them, he elaborated.