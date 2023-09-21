Srikakulam: Ganesh festival organisers told to follow safety norms

Srikakulam: Police officials said that the Ganesh festival organisers should follow all norms laid down by the higher authority.

Under the supervision of superintendent of police (SP) GR Radhika, police officials located Ganesh immersion points in Nagavali River at different areas in and around Srikakulam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They inspected facilities at immersion points and also depth and force of flow of water in the river at particular points. The police officials asked the festival organisers to follow schedule for immersion of Ganesh idols.

People are advised not to allow youth and others into river where the water flow is witnessing deep and high velocity and use cranes to immerse idols to avoid any untoward incidents.

SP directed the police officials to arrange boats in the river and also engage expert swimmers as part of precautionary measures.