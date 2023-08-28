Srikakulam: Green Army plant saplings

Srikakulam: JD Foundation and Green Army representatives appealed to people to cultivate vegetable crops and grow fruit plants at their farm fields, residential premises, at vacant sites, schools and hostels.

They planted saplings and sow vegetable seeds at BC hostel at Kasibugga in Palasa mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, to cultivate vegetables as internal and mixed crop at small available places and also grow fruit plants.

They explained necessity of cultivation of vegetables and growing of fruit plants to reduce demand in open market and also to prevent exorbitant increase of prices for the vegetables and fruits in the market.

Green Army founder president, Bonela Gopal, JD Foundation Palasa mandal representative,

M Kiran Kumar, BC welfare officer, N Upendra, best awardees, A Madhu Babu, Biology teachers, D Srinivas, B Dhuryodhana and hostel students attended the programme.