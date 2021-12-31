  • Menu
Srikakulam: Harbours to come up in all coastal districts

S Appala Raju
Minister for animal husbandry, fisheries says the state govt is planning to make use of long see coast and resources

Srikakulam: Harbours will be constructed in all the nine coastal districts in the state for effective use of sea resources, said minister for animal husbandry and fisheries S Appala Raju. He laid the foundation for stone for bridge across local rivulet Upputeru between coastal villages of Padapanapeta and Sunkaripalem in Gara mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister explained that the government was seriously thinking of making use of natural

resources along the sea coast and was planning to establish harbours as part of the plans.

"Currently we have only two harbours in the state though we have 988 km long sea coast. The government is committed to the development of aqua zones to improve fisheries in coastal villages," he said. He asked officials to identify suitable areas for aquaculture zones.

District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, fisheries department officials and local YSRCP leaders attended.

