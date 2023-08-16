  • Menu
Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note

District in-charge minister Botcha Satyannarayana (left) saluting the national flag after unfurling it on the occasion of Independence Day in Srikakulam on Tuesday
Highlights

District in-charge minister Botcha unfurls the tricolour, lists the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the govt

Srikakulam: The Independence Day was celebrated on a grand note at Government Degree College (GDC) grounds in here on Tuesday. Minister for education and district in-charge minister Botcha Satyannarayana unfurled the national flag and received police honour.

Later, he visited stalls, watched cultural events performed by students of various schools. On the occasion, the minister felicitated freedom fighter late M Appala Ramayya’s wife M Appala Narasamma. In his address on the occasion, the minister explained various government schemes which are being implemented for the welfare of different sections of people like students, farmers, women, etc., He also spoke about the various developmental projects like sea port at Mulapeta in Santhabommali mandal, Neradi barrage, high level canal to link Vamsadhara and Nagavali river and also Vamsadhara reservoir project which are meant for overall development of the district.

Different departments displayed their regular activities through tableau and minister watched them along with officials. He also inspected different stalls arranged by the various departments to show case their functions. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, joint collector M Naveen and other officials attended.

