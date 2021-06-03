Srikakulam: Lockdown, compliance to Covid norms help bring down cases

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases have slowly been reducing in number in Srikakulam district for the last 10 days. Till third week of May, daily more than 1,000 cases were being reported across the district.

Now the cases have gone down below 1,000. The cases recorded on May 19 were 1,440 and they have increased to 1,517 on May 20. However, the cases have come down to 1,143 on May 21.

The cases started reducing since May 23 and the district recorded 971 cases on the day. The cases have further reduced to 679 on May 27. The caseload reduced to 666 on May 29 and further reduced to 623 on May 30.

The cases recorded on Wednesday (June 2) were 561 and officials concerned are expecting further reduction in cases in the district in coming days.

In the wake of lockdown, curfew and other restrictions, there is no large gathering of people. People also realised the severity of the Covid pandemic and they have been voluntarily following restrictions. As a result, the cases are slowly reducing in the district. "Still 30 per cent of people are not serious over Covid and its restrictions and we are going to educate such people also," District Collector J Nivas explained.