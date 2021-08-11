Srikakulam: Man robs gold to surprise his love

Srikakulam: To surprise his girlfriend with ornaments, a young man robbed the gold ornaments from a jewellery shop by threatening the shop owner with a dummy revolver in Itchapuram on Monday night.

Addressing the press conference in Srikakulam on Tuesday, SP Amith Bardhar said that the accused has been identified as Suraj Kumar Khadrak, native of Rayagadha district of Odisha.

Earlier, the accused worked as a waiter in a hotel in Visakhapatnam and he quit the job to assist his paternal uncle who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. During this period, Suraj fell in love with a nurse at the hospital and spent money on her. Later with an aim to surprise her, he decided to rob gold ornaments. As part of his plan, he purchased a dummy revolver on Filpkart.

With the dummy revolver, the accused enter a jewellery shop in Itchapuram on Monday night and threatened the owner, Gundeti Midhun Chakravarthy. Fearing for his life, the owner handed over three gold chains worth Rs 90,000. Later the Chakravarthy complained to the police. Immediately responding to the complaint, the police collected details and arrested the accused and recovered the gold ornaments along with the dummy revolver.