Srikakulam: Odisha imposes curbs on train, bus passengers

Srikakulam: Neighbouring Odisha issued directions to its district-level officials to restrict passengers into the state from other states, including Andhra Pradesh. As per guidelines issued by the Odisha government on Monday, passengers who wish to enter Odisha either by road or through the train need to produce Covid negative report with recent date or submit certificate regarding vaccination of first and second doses.

Against backdrop of these restrictions, East Coast Railway(ECR) officials started checking reports and vaccination certificates from the passengers who have tickets to travel t Odisha. The verification is being conducted at Amudalavalasa, Palasa and Itchapuram railway stations in Srikakulam district and those who do not comply with the rules are being held up at these stations.

"We have received orders regarding Covid from divisional commercial manager (DCM) D P Jenna of EC Railway," said railway officers at Amudalavalasa, Palasa and Itchapuram stations in the district.

The Odisha state road transport department also set up check-posts at Parlakimidi, Goppili, Kalingadhal, Cheekati and Itchapuram where road network is available between AP and Odisha states. The Odisha officials are stopping buses and other private vehicles and asking passengers to show recent Covid negative reports or vaccine certificates at the entry points into the state. "We are sensitising our people here to follow Covid protocol and also get vaccinated to avoid further danger," said district surveillance officer (DSO) for monitoring Covid cases, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.