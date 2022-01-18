Srikakulam: Olive ridley turtles fall prey to mechanised boats, ring nets

Srikakulam: Olive ridley sea turtles which come to east coast from Pacific ocean to hatch from last week of December to March, are facing death due to mechanised boats and ring nets being used by fishermen from Kakinada, Visakhapatnam to Odisha coast.

The creatures move to east coast to hatch eggs as rising temperatures are favourable for reproduction.

To protect the eggs of olive ridley sea turtles, forest department in the past arranged sanctuaries so that they can hatch safely. Pigs, stray dogs and wolves eat these eggs by searching along the coast during the season. These sanctuaries were established at Srikurmam, Kalingapatnam, Baruva, Vajrapukotturu and other areas along the coast in the district.

A large number of sea turtles move towards Tamil Nadu, AP and Odisha coasts during December-March to hatch eggs.

But the turtles are falling prey to indiscriminate fishing using mechanised boats and ring nets. These turtles are essential for preserving bio diversity and ecological balance but officials of fisheries, forest, revenue and police have failed to prevent the death traps for the turtles.

"We are unable to notice and found the specific persons who are causing death of these turtles using mechanised boats and ring nets as they carry out their activities at deep sea off Kakinada to Odisha coast, says forest section officer B RamaKrishna said. He said they had reported the matter to higher officials so that further deaths of turtles can be prevented.