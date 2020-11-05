Srikakulam: Paddy to be procured from November 20

Srikakulam: Kharif paddy will be procured from November 20 in the district, announced Joint Collector (JC), Sumith Kumar.

He held a review meeting on preparations and arrangements with officials concerned at the Collector's office here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector explained that this time paddy purchase centres (PPCs) would be linked to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) at village level.

Total 246 PPCs would be set up across the district to purchase paddy from the farmers.

The Joint Collector directed officials concerned to arrange computers, moisture testing machines, scanners and quality kits etc at PPCs by November 15 to avoid last minute disturbances.

Both agriculture and civil supplies departments' officials need to jointly maintain PPCs without any irregularities, Sumith Kumar instructed. He also said that surprise checks will be conducted to know the actual situation at ground level.

With an aim to prevent the entry of middlemen, these PPCs will be arranged, he said.

Joint Director (Agriculture) K Sridhar, District Manager for Civil Supplies A Krishna Rao and other officials were present.