Srikakulam: Police trace missing girl in one hour

Srikakulam district police traced a missing girl in one hour here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Amith Bardhar in a press conference said that the girl was dropped to her house by anganwadi staff in the afternoon and the girl's parents, A Koteswara Rao and Saraswathi went to daily wage works and neighbors went to a attend some function.

The girl came on road and started crying at RamLaxmana Junction in the city.

After noticing this, two youth G Venkatesh and G Pradeep alerted the police constables, they circulate the same through whatsapp groups and police located the girl's house.

The girl was restored to her parents in the evening. SP lauded quick services of constables, M Bhaskar, P Murali, D Ratna Kumari, G Venkatesh and G Pradeep.