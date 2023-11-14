Srikakulam: Pregnant woman’s kin allege negligence by RIMS staff

Srikakulam: A family from Banam village of Punduru mandal lodged a complaint wwith district officials during Spandana grievances programme against the alleged medical negligence of government Rims hospital here which resulted in a woman losing her womb.



According to information, M Appala Narasamma of Banam village in Ponduru mandal was admitted to the RIMS hospital on October 17 for delivery. After conducting different tests, doctors performed Caesarean operation to her for delivery and she gave birth to a baby girl. But due to alleged negligence, an infection developed in her womb. To cure it, doctors performed another surgery. But the infection was not cured and finally doctors surgically removed her womb.

Worried about the repeated surgeries, the woman’s husband Murali, family members and relatives confronted the RIMS doctors and registered a complaint with the higher officials.

Instead of punishing the negligent doctors, the RIMS officials allegedly mounted pressure on the woman’s husband to shift her to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. The entire family members registered a complaint with the district administration on Monday seeking justice and demanding action against the errant doctors. “Unable to bear expenses at private hospitals, I had admitted my wife to government RIMS hospital but doctors here pushed my family into severe problems,” husband Murali lamented.