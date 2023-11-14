Live
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
- TTD governing body meeting ends, announces regulation of contract employees
Just In
Srikakulam: Pregnant woman’s kin allege negligence by RIMS staff
mily from Banam village of Punduru mandal lodged a complaint wwith district officials during Spandana grievances programme against the alleged medical negligence of government Rims hospital here which resulted in a woman losing her womb.
Srikakulam: A family from Banam village of Punduru mandal lodged a complaint wwith district officials during Spandana grievances programme against the alleged medical negligence of government Rims hospital here which resulted in a woman losing her womb.
According to information, M Appala Narasamma of Banam village in Ponduru mandal was admitted to the RIMS hospital on October 17 for delivery. After conducting different tests, doctors performed Caesarean operation to her for delivery and she gave birth to a baby girl. But due to alleged negligence, an infection developed in her womb. To cure it, doctors performed another surgery. But the infection was not cured and finally doctors surgically removed her womb.
Worried about the repeated surgeries, the woman’s husband Murali, family members and relatives confronted the RIMS doctors and registered a complaint with the higher officials.
Instead of punishing the negligent doctors, the RIMS officials allegedly mounted pressure on the woman’s husband to shift her to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. The entire family members registered a complaint with the district administration on Monday seeking justice and demanding action against the errant doctors. “Unable to bear expenses at private hospitals, I had admitted my wife to government RIMS hospital but doctors here pushed my family into severe problems,” husband Murali lamented.