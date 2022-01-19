Srikakulam: Ramchandrapuram village Sarpanch sustains bullet injuries in a gunfire

The sarpanch of Ramchandrapuram village in Srikakulam district was injured in a sudden gunfire occurred at his office premises. The incident took place at midnight on Tuesday in Gara Mandal when unidentified persons allegedly tried to murder Ramachandrapuram Sarpanch Venkataramana Murthy. Although the reasons for this attack are not fully known, it is believed that the cause could be due to the past disputes.

Going into details, a woman from Adivarampeta went to the sarpanch's office in Maruranagar on Tuesday night. The woman is said to had took two other people with her to the sarpanch. It is believed that while the woman was talking to the sarpanch, the men who came with her opened fire on the sarpanch and fled.

Meanwhile, the locals rushed Venkataramana to a hospital after he sustained serious injuries in the incident. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Police found two bullets at the scene. Under the auspices of the DSP, the Clues team collected fingerprints.