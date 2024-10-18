Srikakulam: Sand smuggling busted at 3 spots

Srikakulam: Officials seized 541.892 cubic metre of sand at three spots and seven sand laden tractors in Srikakulam rural area on Wednesday. Sand heaps were seized at Sri Venkateswara Industries, JNT Wedding Events and backside of GEMS Hospital near YSR Jagananna Colony in Srikakulam rural. The sand reportedly was shifted illegally from Dusi reach in Nagavali river in Amadalavalasa mandal where sand mining is going on illegally.

The Hans India also published news stories on September 29with headline ‘Illegal sand mining rampant in Srikakulam’ and on October 7with headline ‘Illegal sand mining found rampant at Dusi reach.

Further, one SSuresh of Guttavalli village in Burja mandal of AmadalavalasaAssembly constituency lodged a complaint with the joint collector on the illegal sand mining. Responding to news stories published in The Hans India, and the complaint, the joint collector issued a serious warning to the officials concerned, which prompted them to seize 541.892 cubic metre sand and seized seven tractors on Wednesday.

Srikakulam rural police registered cases on illegal sand digging. Enraged by the complaint of Suresh, the alleged sand mafia attacked and injured him. Srikakulam II Town police registered a case on the attack.

Some of the locals said to have complained to revenue officials that some quantity of the seized sand was also being shifted by the ruling alliance leaders in the AmadalavalasaAssembly constituency during night hours.

District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar reportedly expressed ire at deputy director for mines and geology about his negligent attitude in sand irregularities.