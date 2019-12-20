Srikakulam: SBI donates ambulance to ITDA

Srikakulam: An ambulance was donated to Sitampeta Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) in the name of State Bank of India (SBI), Srikakulam region on Thursday.

On the occasion of shifting of SBI branch at Gara mandal centre from outskirts to prime location, SBI Chief General Manager for Amaravati circle, Mani Palvesan donated the ambulance to the ITDA.

Project officer (PO) of ITDA C M Sai Kanth Varma received keys of the ambulance symbolically from the CGM at Gara mandal centre. Speaking on the occasion, the CGM said as part of corporate social responsibility, we have donated ambulance to ITDA from the funds of SBI Srikakulam regional business office (RBO) to serve better to tribes in agency.

The CGM stated that 30 new SBI branches would be opened in coming three months across the state. SBI Deputy General Manager Y Satyannarayana Prasad and Regional Manager K Tejomay Arvaind were also present.