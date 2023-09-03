Srikakulam: Submersible bridge across Relligadda cries for attention

Srikakulam: Commuters have been facing difficulties to cross submersible bridge across Relligadda rivulet in Ponduru mandal during rainy seasons.

No safety walls have been constructed on either side of the bridge and as a result it is getting difficult for people to travel from here, particularly during night hours.

The submersible bridge was constructed 25 years ago across the Relligadda rivulet with small pillars on either side of the bridge which are damaged mostly.

In the year 2016 the then TDP government proposed to construct high-level bridges by substituting these submersible bridges and prepared a list of this type of bridges but, later course of action not initiated.

Later, four years ago a report was prepared for construction of new bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore but the government is yet to sanction the funds. The officials said that the bridge is 21 years old construction and it needs at least 40 years to construct a new bridge.

“We asked to arrange guide posts on either side of the bridge for the safety of the people” Panchayat Raj, AE, Seepana Satyannarayana told The Hans India.