Srikakulam teacher gets US varsity honour

Srikakulam: English subject teacher A Madhu working at Kasibugga government high school in the district received certificate of honour from University of North Carolina in USA. He participated in Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme along with three other teachers from India.

It is a six weeks programme, including one week field experience in USA schools. The programme was funded by the University Of North Carolina. The programme started on September 13 and completed on November 2 at Washington DC.

On the occasion, teacher Madhu received certificate of honour from the senior director for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme, Jonathan Ferguson at Washington DC on Thursday. Previously, Madhu bagged best teacher award from the state government for his innovative teaching methods in English.