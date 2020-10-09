Srikakulam: Technical glitches hit property registration

Srikakulam: Property registration process has come to a grinding halt due to frequent crashes in the server in the district. With this getting encumbrance certificate (EC), the essential document in the registration process, is become difficult since last one month. EC is an essential document issued by the stamps and registrations department to reveal encumbrances and charges over the property. Before registration of a property, it must be free from all encumbrances and charges. For sale, lease and mortgage of land properties, vacant sites, commercial and residential buildings, EC is an essential document.

One can get EC from the stamps and registrations department offices and from their website through online mode by paying proper service charges. To get EC survey number, location, revenue village or area and document number are required. People are doing rounds at sub-registrar and joint registrar offices and standing before net centres to get the EC for days together. Sales, lease, mortgage of the properties are being affected in the wake of server problem.



"I have submitted an application to get bank loan by mortgaging my property for which I require EC. But I am unable to get it from sub-registrar office (SRO) of Amudalavalasa due server problem for the last 20 days," B Appa Rao, a retired railway employee, stated.

"I have been visiting SRO in Srikakulam for the last 15 days to get EC on my residential building but failed to get it so far, which is required to mortgage my property with a bank" said P Ramana Rao of Vakalavalasa village in Srikakulam rural mandal.

Due to server problem at state-level, we are unable to issue ECs on time, admitted district registrar R Satyannarayana.