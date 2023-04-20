Srikakulam: Venkaiah Naidu attends graduation day at GEMS College

Srikakulam: Former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu took part in graduation day at GEMS Medical College as chief guest in Srikakulam on Wednesday. He presented MBBS degrees to the students of 2017-2023 Batch.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that a patient is a book for doctor and each patient provides lot of knowledge to doctors. He advised the passed out candidates to provide medical treatment with humanity. He also appealed to the candidates to sensitise people for preventive measures of various diseases and create awareness among people as it is social responsibility of doctors. Naidu expressed serious concern on spreading of deadly diseases for the last several years due to various reasons. He also expressed serious concern over commercialisation

of medical service which is not good for the society and leading un-healthy competition and unrest in the field.

He lauded the services of GEMS management for providing super specialty medical treatment. Later, KIMS and GEMS medical institutions chairman and managing director, B Bhaskar Rao, heads of various wings for medical college, hospital, and doctors felicitated Venkaiah Naidu.