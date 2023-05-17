Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Srikakulam: Workers demand action on union leaders
Government RIMS hospital also known as government general hospital (GGH) Srikakulam workers demanded to take stringent action against their union leadesr Ganesh and D Simhachalam.
Srikakulam: Government RIMS hospital also known as government general hospital (GGH) Srikakulam workers demanded to take stringent action against their union leadesr Ganesh and D Simhachalam.
They agitated and protested against the union leaders’ dictatorial attitude and detained the leaders at RIMS campus on Tuesday.
The workers lamented that the union leaders are collecting huge amount from them to fight against the government for their salaries, facilities etc.,
The union leaders are threatening workers by misusing their position and also harassing women workers sexually.
The leaders are also collecting amounts illegally from RIMS contractors of employment agencies also, the workers alleged.
The workers demanded the officials to take action against Ganesh and D Simhachalam stringently.
The workers rounded up the leaders and detained them and questioned their illegal activities in the name of union leaders.