Srikakulam: Workers demand action on union leaders

Srikakulam: Government RIMS hospital also known as government general hospital (GGH) Srikakulam workers demanded to take stringent action against their union leadesr Ganesh and D Simhachalam.

They agitated and protested against the union leaders’ dictatorial attitude and detained the leaders at RIMS campus on Tuesday.

The workers lamented that the union leaders are collecting huge amount from them to fight against the government for their salaries, facilities etc.,

The union leaders are threatening workers by misusing their position and also harassing women workers sexually.

The leaders are also collecting amounts illegally from RIMS contractors of employment agencies also, the workers alleged.

The workers demanded the officials to take action against Ganesh and D Simhachalam stringently.

The workers rounded up the leaders and detained them and questioned their illegal activities in the name of union leaders.