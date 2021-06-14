Srikakulam: Works of Jagananna colonies going at a brisk pace says Minister Sriranganadha Raju

Srikakulam: Minister for housing Ch Sriranganadha Raju said that construction of houses for all poor families in the State will be completed soon.

He reviewed the progress of housing works withofficials at Srikakulam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the works of 17,000 Jagananna Colonies are going on a brisk pace across the State and a total of 30.60 lakh poor families willget their own houses soon. The government is planning to provide immovable property to poor families by constructing a house, the ministerelaborated.

Sriranganadha said that the government released Rs 200 crore for the purpose ofhousing in the State. He assured that bills of all the completed houses will be clearedsoon and added that the beneficiaries need not worry over pending payments.

"We fixed a target to complete 90,716 houses in first phase in Srikakulam district and these houses will becompleted by March next year," said the minister. He added that all the required facilitieslike roads, drains, electricity, parking, etc., will be provided in the colonies.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju, YSRCP Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar, district collector Srikesh B Lathakar, joint collector for housing Himanshu Koushik and housingofficials were present at the review meeting.