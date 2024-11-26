Srikakulam youth Tripurana Vijay to makes IPL debut with Delhi Capitals

  • Menu
In a landmark achievement for local cricket, Tripurana Vijay is set to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been bought by Delhi Capitals for a base price of Rs. 30 lakhs during the IPL auction held in Saudi Arabia.

Vijay's parents and leaders of the district cricket association are overjoyed at this accomplishment. His consistent performances over the past three years have garnered attention from selectors and fans alike. With a decade of cricketing experience, Vijay has excelled recently in prestigious tournaments such as the Cooch Behar Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Cricket Tournament, and the Ranji Trophy, leading to his inclusion in the IPL.

Pullela Shastri, President of the District Cricket Association, expressed pride in Vijay's achievements, noting that his success serves as an inspiration for budding cricketers in the region. He, along with Secretary Hasanraja, Mentor Ilyas Mohammed, and Treasurer Madina Shailani, emphasized their commitment to nurturing more talented players, aiming to prepare three to four potential cricketers for future IPL selections.

Tripurana Vijay is the first cricketer from Srikakulam district to reach the prestigious IPL stage. The young athlete, who resides in Ayyappanagar, Tekkali, comes from a supportive family. His father, Tripurana Venkatakrishna Raju, is an employee in the information department, while his mother, Lavanya, is a housewife. Currently, Vijay is also pursuing his degree in a college in Tekkali.

