Srikakulam: YSRCP leaders hail 3 capitals Bill

Srikakulam: Three capitals are required for equal development of all three regions in the state, said YSRCP youth and student wing leaders.

They took out rallies in Srikakulam city, Pathapatnam, Tekkali, Amudalavalasa and other areas across the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP leaders Dharmana Rammanoharnaidu, M Swaroop, A Suribabu and others hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision on three capitals in the state and described it as historic.

With Jagan's vision, they hoped that all areas in three regions would witness rapid development. With the establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam, they said all three north coastal AP districts would be developed.

They also said that employment opportunities will be improved and migration of labour would be arrested from north coastal AP districts.

Instead of supporting the government's decision on decentralisation of administration, they alleged that the TDP and Jana Sena leaders were intentionally politicising the issue and opposing the equal development.

They called upon the people of three regions to revolt against TDP and Jana Sena parties and their leaders, who are opposing equal development of regions.