Srikalahasti decked up ahead of Maha Shivaratri

Srikalahasti: Srikalahasti town is getting new attractions ahead of Maha Shivaratri brahmotsavams. The temple trust board is developing three circles at the roads connecting Nellore, Chennai and Tirupati. These circles will be named after Nandi, Bhakta Kannappa and Shivaiah respectively.

The idea was to make them significant landmarks in the town which has been attracting thousands of devotees every day from several parts of the country.

The Nandi circle is already completed with a cost of Rs 15 lakhs towards the Nellore side. A beautiful Nandi idol has been installed in the middle of the circle. Devotees coming from Chennai route will have Bhakta Kannappa circle as a landmark to enter into the town. It has been developed with Rs13 crore.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu said that Shivaiah circle will take some time for completion which is coming up towards Tirupati side. A huge idol of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvathi was set up at Kailasa Giri with Rs 2 crore which has become a major attraction as it can be seen from about 10 km around the hillock.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy told Hans India that the Brahmotsavams will be held in a grand manner following all traditions and customs. Giving more importance to the Giri Pradakshina which has a long route of 21 km, all facilities have been provided for the devotees to go around without any hurdles. Enroute Giri Pradakshina, there are 44 Tirthas and such a large number of Tirthas could not be found anywhere else.

For the locals of town, a Rs 500 ticket will be issued at Rs 200 only and this year Brahmotsavams will have more grandeur. The flower decorations inside the temple and illumination in the temple and the town will be done on a large scale. Special arrangements will be made to provide hassle free darshan for the devotees who wear Shiva Mala.