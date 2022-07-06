Srinivasa Kalyanam held in Washington DC

Tirupati: The celestial wedding Srinivasa Kalyanam was observed with religious grandeur at Washington DC in the United States during the early hours on Tuesday, IST.

The team of TTD archakas and Veda pandits performed the two-hour long Srinivasa Kalyanam as per Vaikhanasa Agama tradition amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures and to the accompaniment of traditional music Mangala Vayidyam.

It may be noted here that TTD as part of promotion of Sanathana Dharma in collaboration APNRTS and TTD local advisory committees is organising the holy event across various cities in the United States of America.

The event was a celestial feast to the scores of NRIs who participated in the divine wedding ceremony of Lord Sri Venkateswara with his Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi with enthusiasm and devotion.

The various rituals of Srivari Kalyanam conducted by the priests included Punyahavachanam, Viswaksena Aradhana, Ankurarpanam, Maha Sankalpam, Kanyadanam, Mangalya Dharana, Varana Mayiaram and finally Harati as followed in Hindu marriage ceremony.

After the Kalyanam, Prasadams were distributed to the devotees who turned in large numbers to witness the spiritual event. Meanwhile, arrangements are going on for the conduct of Srinivasa Kalyanam in Atlanta on July 9 and Birmingham, Alabama, on July 10.