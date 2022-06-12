Srinivasa Kalyanams in US from June 18

Tirumala: For the sake of Sri Venkateswara Swamy devotees settled in the US, TTD will be organising celestial Srinivasa Kalyanams in eight cities in the USA from June 18 to July 9, said TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy. TTD chairman along with EO AV Dharma Reddy, speaking to the media at Tirumala on Saturday, said due to the Covid effect, the overseas people could not be able to visit Tirumala for the past two-and-a-half years.

The programme aims to provide an opportunity to the US-based NRIs to participate in the devotional event and seek the blessing of the Lord, he said. Under the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TTD with the support of AP NRIs Association in the US is conducting Srinivasa Kalyanams.

The places where the programme will be held in the US include San Francisco June 18, Seattle 19, Dallas 25, St. Louis 26, Chicago 30, New Orleans July 2, Washington 3 and Atlanta July 9. The chairman also said after a gap of over a decade, TTD will be organising Kalyanamastu-the free mass marriages to the poor across the state on August 7.

The programme which was introduced by TTD at the behest of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the then chief minister was shelved after his demise, he said, adding that to reduce the burden of the poor parent, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on TTD reviving the mass marriages programme. To take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the globe, TTD will organize more and more spiritual programmes in a big manner, he asserted.