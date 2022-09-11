Srisailam and Prakasam Barrage gates as Krishna river overflows amid rains

Due to the heavy rains in the upper reaches, the reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh are overflowing. As the flood water is coming in heavily, water is being released from the main reservoirs the downstream. Meanwhile, as the flood continues to Prakasam Barrage, the officials have completely lifted the 70 gates of the barrage and released the water downstream. A first danger warning was also issued with inflow and outflow of 4,12,769 cusecs recorded.



On the other hand, the 10 gates of the Srisailam project are being raised by 10 feet and the water is being released downstream. The project inflow is 2,32,723 cusecs while the outflow continues to be 3,35,786 cusecs. The project water level has touched 884.20 feet against a total of 885 feet. As much as 210.9946 TMC water is stored against total water storage at 215.8070 TMC.



Ten gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir in the Kurnool district were lifted and releases the water downstream. Project inflow is recorded as 38,567 cusecs and the outflow of 32,402 cusecs. The full water level of Tungabhadra was 1633 feet and currently, the water has touched 1632.65 feet with 104.383 TMC of water being filled against a total of 105.788 TMC.