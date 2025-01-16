Srisailam: Five injured after car flips over

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Five people sustained severe injuries when the car they were travelling was overturned near Srisailam on Wednesday. According to police, five people from Jangareddygudem in Rajahmundry were going to Srisailam in a car on Wednesday.

When the car reached Ishtakameshwari Temple, near Srisailam, the car lost control, flipped over several times and hit trees beside the road. The injured passengers were taken to a government hospital. Police registered a case and initiated investigation.